Motshekga aims to turn SANDF around, but ‘political team doesn’t inspire confidence’

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga aims to revitalise the cash-strapped SANDF, emphasising funding and long-term commitment.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputy, Bantu Holomisa, are determined to turn around the cash-strapped South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

With multitasking Motshekga in the driving seat, Holomisa was optimistic the mission could be accomplished in the long term if sufficient funds were released to the department of defence to do its job.

SANDF will require time and funding

Defence expert Helmoed-Römer Heitman said the SANDF can be turned around, but over a long time and with sufficient funding, especially with the current competent generals at the top.

Chief of the Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya and his fellow senior generals were the right men for the job, he said.

“And am sure they can do so at their level. Most of the officers and senior CNOs are competent and can be part of a turn-around,” Heitman said.

However, he warned it would take a lot of money to undo the damage of decades of underfunding and overstretching.

“I am not sure how much money the Treasury can free up, if you consider the real social needs and the urgent work required to restore national infrastructure.”

Dr Jakkie Cilliers from the Centre for Security Studies, said: “It’s very late in the day, given the damage that has been done.

“Sadly, the political team does not inspire confidence, given their track record in other areas.

“The first step must be a realistic review of the SANDF, including huge slimming down of its bloated top structure and clarity on roles and functions,” Cilliers said.

Ramaphosa tells duo to work on SANDF ‘state of readiness’

Holomisa was buoyed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for the two politicians to clear the negativity surround the department’s precarious financial position.

The president also asked the department to work on the SANDF “state of readiness” as their focal point.

The state of readiness meant the force had to be fit, well equipped, financed and ready to undertake any task, including defending the country, peace missions and rendering community service such as assisting in crime fighting and attending to national disasters.

The SANDF must be restored to its status as the “pride of the nation”, Ramaphosa said. Heitman said the defence budget must be a priority.

“We need a major change in economic policy to get things going. And the government must stop using the SANDF as a fire brigade to fix messes made by other departments.”

Holomisa said the success of the project depended on support from the Cabinet.

“This is not going to happen overnight. We have to move away from crisis management to financial stability.”

Holomisa’s special task is led by the implementation of the 2015 South African Defence Review, in conjunction with section heads.

The review dealt with a long-term defence policy and defence strategic trajectory to be pursued over the next four medium-term strategic framework periods.

Ramaphosa also wanted a “rejuvenated” SANDF through recruiting the youth to do the work and replace the ageing personnel.

Heitman said: “All is not doom and gloom. We do not need to double the budget immediately but rather grow it steadily over several years.

“But it will take time and determination from the President down.”

