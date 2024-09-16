Angie Motshekga ‘must take responsibility for staggering incompetence or sabotage’

Anger as US pulls out of defence show.

The DA say defence minister Angie Motshekga has to answer over the fiasco. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The DA has accused the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga of causing national embarrassment following the US’ withdrawal from the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo (AAD), which officially opens this week.

The Americans cancelled their planned appearance after the department refused to confirm, until the last minute, the application of the 1999 Status of Forces Agreement during the visit.

DA spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation Emma Powell said the defence minister must answer for the US withdrawal.

“This withdrawal is a direct result of the Department of Defence’s refusal to confirm the application of the 1999 Status of Forces Agreement during the visit.

“The Status of Forces Agreement between South Africa and the United States has been in place for more than 25 years and ensures that our respective militaries are afforded all internationally recognised diplomatic immunities and privileges,” Powell said.

A little too late

She said despite multiple reminders to the minister of defence and the lieutenant-general of defence intelligence that a written guarantee was required by the 6 September deadline for the US to prepare for departure, they were not forthcoming.

“The DA can further confirm that Motshekga was personally informed that a failure on the part of her department to transmit the required diplomatic communication would mean that the United States would be unable to participate in the AAD.

“It was only after the United States announced its withdrawal this week that the Department of Defence finally transmitted the required diplomatic guarantee,” she said.

“By this stage, the department, and those responsible, knew full well that it would be too late for the US to prepare their vessels for departure.”

Sabotage or incompetence?

Powell said the department either deliberately sabotaged the United States’ participation in the AAD, or were staggeringly incompetent.

“In either case, Motshekga must take full responsibility for this staggering incompetence or sabotage,” she said.

“These actions undermine the incredible efforts that political leaders, government officials, and ministers within the government of national unity have invested into rebuilding trust between South Africa and the United States following our previous ANC-led government’s liaisons with hostile foreign states, intent on destabilising democracy throughout the world.”

Powell said the DA will not tolerate saboteurs in government who seek to undermine SA’s national interest by continuing to deviate from our renewed commitment to the principle of non-alignment.

More to the move than meets the eye?

Independent researcher assessor of learning in leadership, governance and policing Chris Botha agreed that the withdrawal might be due to sabotage or exceptional incompetence on the part of SA.

“I would also evaluate it against the background of the SA-US relationship, the Palestine/Israel conflict and also the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

Botha said one should always check where the South African government’s sentiments and or friends lie.

The defence and military veterans department had not commented at the time of going to press