Mpumalanga municipality slapped with R160m fine for years of water pollution

Residents reported livestock deaths due to the contamination.

Dipaleseng Local Municipality in Mpumalanga has been fined R160 million after extensively violating environmental regulations.

The fine was issued by the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The municipality was accused of contravening the National Environmental Management Act (Nema), pollution of water resources, contravention of National Water Act, failure to comply with the directives and unlawful disposal of water.

Years of contamination

It comes after raw sewer sludge containing dangerous levels of faecal coliform bacteria was discharged across the municipality between December 2018 and August 2023.

According to Monica Nyuswa, the NPA’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the environmental and water pollution affected the Suikerbosrand River, Gasteplaas Dam, and various communities including Kanini Township, Greylingstad, Grootvlei, Nthoarane, Siyathemba Township. Also affected were the Mury Ivy, Frank and Jonny Mokoena streets.

She added that residents reported livestock deaths due to the contamination.

This triggered investigations by environmental and water authorities that led to the prosecution of the Dipaleseng municipality.

Mpumalanga municipality found guilty

Nyuswa said the municipality entered into a plea and sentence agreement during the trial.

After entering the plea agreement, the municipality was found guilty of violating Nema and National Water Act.

State Advocate Beauty Cibangu said the pollution had a “detrimental effect on the ecological system and citizens’ well-being”.

While initially being fined R160 million, the court suspended R40 million of the fine for five years.

The NPA welcomed the ruling, emphasising its commitment to prosecuting environmental crimes that contribute to climate change and water contamination.

“Offences like this trigger climate change, poor air quality and undrinkable water,” said Nyuswa.

