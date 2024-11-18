‘Danger to society’: Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to two life terms

Johannes Tsepo Molobi, 42, received two life terms and 12 years in prison for multiple rapes in Zakheni and Mandela, Mpumalanga.

A serial rapist, who has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 12-year imprisonment for multiple rapes, has been deemed a danger to society and unsuitable for rehabilitation.

42-year-old Johannes Tsepo Molobi has been sentenced by the KwaMhlanga Regional Court for multiple rapes committed in Zakheni and Mandela, Mpumalanga, during two separate incidents.

Molobi’s convictions stem from a July 2012 incident where the serial rapist broke into a house in Zakheni, finding two victims asleep.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, Molobi threatened the victims, forced them to undress, and proceeded to rape them, taking turns.

After raping the victims, he fled the scene, leaving them in a vulnerable state, but they reported the matter to the police and received medical attention at a local hospital.

The victims reported the matter without knowing who their attacker was.

This was not the end of Molobi’s spree of violent sexual crimes.

In September 2020, he attacked and raped his girlfriend on the street in Mandela, stabbing and assaulting her multiple times.

This is the incident that finally had him arrested, as the incident was reported, leading to Molobi’s arrest. DNA evidence would later link him to the earlier crimes.

Nyuswa said that during the trial, Prosecutor Bianca Harmse presented strong evidence, including testimonies from the victims and first responders, positive DNA results connecting Molobi to the crimes, and J88 medical reports confirming injuries and sexual assault.

After concluding that the evidence was reliable, the KwaMhlanga Regional Court found Molobi guilty of three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily damage.

In sentencing, Harmse also highlighted that Molobi showed no remorse and committed violent acts against vulnerable individuals, leaving them with lasting psychological and physical trauma.

“In handing down the sentence, the court emphasised Molobi’s danger to society, his status as a repeat offender, and his unsuitability for rehabilitation,” Nyuswa said.

Molobi was handed two life imprisonment terms for two counts of rape, ten years imprisonment for the third count of rape, and two years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103(1) of the Firearms Control Act, 60 of 2000.

“The NPA welcomes this sentence as a strong stance against gender-based violence and a testament to its commitment to ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable,” Nyuswa concluded.

