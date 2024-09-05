Mpumalanga’s big drive in Tourism Month

To promote Mpumalanga tourism, the MTPA’s media launch highlighted diverse cultures, local attractions, and a focus on domestic travel.

A family looks on at the Three Rondavels above the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga, 4 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In an effort to promote tourism in Mpumalanga, the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) hosted a media launch for Tourism Month this week.

Under the theme ‘Tourism and peace, 30 years of connecting people, places and cultures’, the event was held at Incwala Lodge, in the mountainous landscape of Emgwenya.

Tourism agency connects with people

MEC for tourism, economic development and environmental affairs Makhosazane Masilela said: “This year we are celebrating 30 years of democracy so we want to connect with our people through tourism.

“We have many diverse cultures in our country and as a province, we felt we have to celebrate all the cultures without discriminating.”

She said one of her department’s objectives was to promote domestic tourism.

“We find that there are a large number of people who live here who are not familiar with what the province has to offer.

“We want our locals to know our places,” said Masilela.

With a 3.7% contribution to South Africa’s gross domestic product, the tourism sector adds significant value to the economy and overall development of the country. “Tourism helps create jobs and in turn helps the economy,” said Masilela.

MTPA chairperson Victor Mashego said September is their prime time as it is spring and it is Tourism Month, with tourism day celebrated on the 27th.

“Our mandate is to position Mpumalanga as the preferred destination of choice in terms of tourism.

“We expose our tourism products, upcoming and established ones, and we strengthen our relationship with the media as they are the eyes and ears of the world.”

Tourism agency takes journalists into the wild

The MTPA planned a three-day stay for the media in various locations of Mpumalanga, including Dullstroom and Emgwenya Middelburg.

“We felt it is important that we do this activation so that you get to see the hidden gems that the province has to offer.

“We will have a tourism career expo to expose our children to all the careers in the industry. We will make it interesting by giving away prizes.”

“We want to promote rural and township tourism in an effort to dethrone Western Cape as the destination of choice.

“Our parks will be open for free from 9 to 13 September so the locals can see the beauty of Mpumalanga.”

These include the Manyeleti, Andover, Ohrigstad dam, Baberton, Songimvelo, Kromdraai, Nooitgedacht, Loskop dam, Mkhombo, Blyde River Canyon and SS Skosana nature reserves

