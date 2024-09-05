Six escaped elephants seen making their way back to the park, says SANParks

The park said it had not received any reports from the surrounding communities about elephants being spotted on Thursday morning.

It is believed the elephants escaped the park in search for food. Picture: iStock

The six elephants that were spotted in the Mkhuhlu area in Mpumalanga were later noticed returning to the Kruger National Park on Wednesday.

This after hours of attempts by the South African National Parks (SANParks) to get them to return to the park.

“We have been duly informed by our Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) colleagues that the animals were noticed making their way to the park last night,” SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Elephant exodus: Nine of the 10 escaped elephants in KZN recaptured

The park said it had not received any reports from the surrounding communities about elephants being spotted on Thursday morning.

Watch video of elephants, courtesy of SABC

VIDEO | Six elephants have escaped from the Kruger National Park and are enroute the Mkhuhlu area. pic.twitter.com/VhXV1AQcvX September 4, 2024

Phaahla said the elephants escaped by walking through the low river.

However, “it is difficult to say how [they made their way out of the park]. But we have fence monitors within communities who give us an early warnings, hence the quick responses”.

Phaahla said the elephants escaped the park in search for food.

“Their aim is not to harm people.”

New field rangers

The incident happened a day after SANParks inaugurated the passing-out parade for 33 field rangers in Skukuza on Wednesday.

According to SANParks, the 33 graduates are part of the recruits who went through a “rigorous” pre-selection and selection process, followed by a six-week Basic Field Ranger Training course.

ALSO READ: ‘We fear that one day they will kill our kids’- Kruger Park elephants on the loose

The selection process took place in July 2024. It required hopeful trainees to undergo physical fitness screening, evaluations and interviews, cognitive and aptitude tests.

“The 33 field rangers who succeeded, completed the holistic intense training, which led to the passing-out parade,” said SANParks.

Their deployment to the various sections throughout the park is with immediate effect.

“It is an absolute must that SANParks prioritises the protection of this heritage and ensures that the total control of the protected area is managed by those tasked with the upkeep of the area integrity.

“The new recruits will provide the much-needed boost to the current team of ranger corps. They should be seen as a necessary measure to support Law Enforcement and Biodiversity Conservation efforts in the park, giving invaluable support to the men and women working on the ground,” said SANParks.

ALSO READ: 83 elephants among 700 animals to be culled in Namibia’s drought response

The KNP is divided into 22 ranger sections, with each section managed by a section ranger, who is supported by a group of field rangers.