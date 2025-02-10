National Assembly dome ready for Sona replies, Public Works says

The dome was acquired in 2013 for the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.

The Department of Public Works moved rapidly to erect the mammoth structure on a parking lot across the road from where the National Assembly building is being stripped down for reconstruction. Picture: Supplied

The construction of a dome at Parliament to serve as its National Assembly chamber has been completed and will be ready for the replies to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town.

The Department of Public Works moved rapidly to erect the mammoth structure on a parking lot across the road from where the National Assembly building is being stripped down for reconstruction.

The dome will be set up at the Nieuwmeester parking site within the Parliamentary precinct.

The dome

The dome, which was acquired in 2013 for the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape, will serve as the temporary home for Parliament for the next two years until the Parliament building is rebuilt.

Minister of public works & infrastructure, Dean Macpherson has welcomed the completion of the dome for National Assembly sittings ahead of the replies to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town this week.

“As the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, we have successfully repurposed this structure, which had remained idle for many years, to help Parliament save millions in costs while the reconstruction of the National Assembly chambers continues.

“The structure, now equipped with a new roof sail and structural reinforcements, will allow the National Assembly to hold sittings uninterrupted in all weather conditions. Additionally, it will enable members of the public to observe proceedings in person for the first time in many years,” Macpherson said.

Working with Parliament

Macpherson’s spokesperson, James de Villiers, said the minister looks forward to working with Parliament to ensure the successful functioning of the dome, allowing National Assembly sittings to proceed without interruption.

This will enable Parliament to fulfil its vital role of holding the executive accountable — a function that was severely hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the fire that damaged the National Assembly chambers.

“As a department, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Parliament to ensure it can effectively serve the people of South Africa.”

The dome was transported from Pretoria to Cape Town in shipping containers in late 2024 after discussions with Parliament in August about finding a suitable venue to accommodate all 400 Members of Parliament (MPs) during the reconstruction.

Parliament has been without a National Assembly chamber for almost three years after a blaze on 2 January 2022 gutted the National Assembly building and some parts of the Old Assembly wing, leaving MPs without a permanent venue. Zandile Mafe was arrested in connection with the fire.

