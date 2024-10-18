Nearly half of Joburg’s public pools are closed: here’s why and which ones are open [MAP]

Spring has sprung and something, other than the fishies, gets to hit the water. The City of Johannesburg recently announced the start of this year’s swimming season.

The swimming season will run until the end of March 2025, but not everyone can dive into summer at their nearest public pool.

“Currently, 32 pools are open, with additional pools scheduled to open gradually during the 2024-2025 swimming season,” the city’s Nthatisi Modingoane told The Citizen.

This has sparked concerns about the state of the 27 other pools not yet opened due to vandalism and other infrastructural issues.

Pools to be closed due to vandalism

About 19 swimming facilities are set to open in a staggered manner due to maintenance and repairs underway.

Additionally, approximately nine pools will completely be closed during this season due to vandalism, stripping, intense renovations or construction.

The map below shows the locations of swimming pools in the city and their current status.

Department slacking to repair pools

“The state of Joburg Pools is a complete mess. It is unacceptable that you actually have 59 swimming pools and those that are open still have problems.

“They are open not because the department has intervened, but because of the commitment of the employees of the city, trying to make things happen,” said Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Community Development Lyrics Mazibuko.

According to Mazibuko, the city had not appointed a contractor to look after these pools and no panel was responsible for the repairs and maintenance.

Mazibuko cited the closure of the Florida Lake Swimming Pool, which he said has been closed since 2018 due to unresolved structural issues.

“Despite allocated funds for repairs in 2022/23, no visible progress has been made to address the pool’s critical issues.

Florida Lake Swimming Pool

Similarly, the Florida North Swimming Pool is plagued by operational issues attributed to a power supply failure, with basic maintenance tasks being overlooked,” he said.

The shadow MMC said the city had to do better with swimming facilities’ maintenance, condemning it for only starting work in August, in preparation for September.

He also argued that heated swimming pools should be maintained throughout the year.

“There is an aquatic activity that must thrive [year round].

“When the core mandate of collective development is exercised and you are failing in your own mandate, you must be held accountable.”

Mazibuko criticised the city for its inadequate staffing, claiming that only one lifeguard was employed at each of these pools.

“There is a program called Learn How to Swim. It is meant to teach children how to swim. But you can’t actually run that program if you don’t have lifeguards,” he added.

‘This season is about more than just swimming’

If you are around an area where the public pool is open, the information below may be of use to you. And if you’re not, well, you may have to spend an extra buck for transport.

According to the City of Johannesburg (COJ), functional swimming pool areas are open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.

On weekends they open from 9am to 5pm and during public holidays and Mondays during school holidays, facilities open from 9am to 5pm, however, they do not open on regular Mondays.

Entry fees start from R6 for children and R20 for adults. Further details on pricing and pool locations can be found on the city’s website.

The COJ’s Dr Karabo Semenya invited residents to visit open facilities for a swim, water aerobics, and learn essential water safety skills.

“This season is about more than just swimming; it’s about fostering community, health, and safety. The city will continue to update the community on pool opening schedules. Let’s make this swimming season one to remember,” she said.

Alcohol, narcotics, hubbly [hookah pipe] and glass items are prohibited in the pool and deck areas.