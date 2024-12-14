Plans for new dams slated for end of 2025, while municipal debt to water boards persist

Some of the dams are still in the preliminary design stages, according to Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has revealed plans to address water scarcity through multiple dam construction projects across South Africa.

New infrastructure and dam extensions are set to provide water resources for various regions through 2050.

In a recent parliamentary reply, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina stated that her department was pursuing a multi-pronged approach to water management, addressing both infrastructure development and financial sustainability of water boards.

The projects span multiple provinces, targeting domestic, industrial, and agricultural water requirements.

Water board debt

Majodina acknowledged the persistent challenges in the country’s water management.

The minister said the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has been actively engaging with municipal customers on payment agreements “to address the financial sustainability of water boards and resolve the issue of unpaid water usage charges by municipalities”.

While most municipalities have verbally committed to paying current invoices, some continue to struggle with outstanding water debts.

“Specifically, Matjhabeng, Kopanong, Victor Khanye, and Meragong Local Municipalities have failed to settle their debts,” the minister revealed.

As a direct intervention, “the Ministries of Finance and Water and Sanitation are working together to implement a financial intervention”, Majodina said

She indicated that as of 4 December, the equitable share of grant funding to four non-compliant municipalities will be withheld and disbursed in installments under strict conditions.

Municipalities are required to provide proof of payment to demonstrate compliance, with subsequent installments tied to settling outstanding water board accounts.

Dam construction projects to “address water scarcity” to begin in 2025

Majodina outlined several key dam construction and expansion projects.

The uMkhomazi Water Project, set to begin construction in October 2027, is designed to “augment the Mngeni Water Supply System” and meet long-term water requirements for eThekwini and Pietermaritzburg regions up to 2050.

According to the minister, the project involves constructing a new dam on the uMkhomazi River, with off-take agreements already finalised and commercial funding sourcing underway.

Additionally, the Cwabeni Off-Channel Storage Dam, is expected to start construction in December 2025, with aims to “increase the yield of the Umzimkhulu River” and meet projected water requirements up to 2040 for the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Meanwhile, the Stephen Dlamini Dam, with construction projected to also begin in October 2025, will “provide sustainable water supplies to the town of Bulwer and surrounding peri-urban and rural communities” over a 30-year horizon.

Existing dam expansions

Several existing dams are also being raised to increase water capacity.

The Clanwilliam Dam is currently 18% complete, with its wall being raised by 13 metres to provide additional water for irrigation, domestic, and industrial use in the Western Cape.

The Tzaneen Dam project is 38% complete, with plans to raise the wall by 3 metres to address water shortages in Limpopo.

Efforts to improve water board performance

To complement infrastructure development, Majodina further said the department was undertaking a comprehensive approach to improve water board performance.

“DWS will undertake a cost of supply study to determine the optimal use of resources and pinpoint areas for efficiency improvement,” with a benchmarking exercise assessing water boards against key performance indicators.

The Olifants Management Model represents another initiative, aimed at “fast-tracking bulk and potable reticulation water infrastructure to supply communities and mines in Sekhukhune and Mogalakwena in Limpopo by 2030”.

Additional dam projects in beginning phases

The department’s plan includes several other projects at different stages of development, including the Nwamitwa Dam, Zalu Dam, Coerney Dam, and Foxwood Dam.

While designs have been completed, the construction of Nwamitwa Dam is currently in preparation according to the department.

The dam is designed to be a large storage with a gross storage capacity of approximately 187 million m3 on the Great Letaba River downstream of the confluence of the Nwanedzi River.”

Zalu Dam is currently 77% through its design stage, with plans to construct a large storage dam on the Xura River.

The dam’s objective is to supply water for domestic use and irrigation to the town of Lusikisiki and surrounding villages, impacting the OR Tambo District Municipality and Ingquza Hill Local Municipality.

Coerney Dam, however, is only 8% through its design stage, planned as a new 4.69 million m3 earthfill embankment dam to the east of the existing Scheepersvlekte Dam.

The dam’s objective is to provide additional balancing storage for water transfers to the Nooitgedagt Water Treatment Works of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, affecting the Nelson Mandela Bay District Municipality and Sundays River Valley Local Municipality.

The Foxwood Dam project is currently in the process of procuring a professional service provider for its design.

Planned as a large storage dam on the Koonap River at the Foxwood site outside Adelaide, the project aims to augment water supply and provide reliable bulk water for new irrigation development for resource-poor farmers.

The project will impact the Amathole District Municipality and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.

