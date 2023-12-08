South Africa

By Faizel Patel

8 Dec 2023

05:53 pm

JUST IN: Dan Marokane appointed new CEO of Eskom

Eskom said Marokane has experience working in distressed organisations.

Dan Marokane Eskom CEO

Dan Marokane has been appointed as the new CEO of Eskom. Photo: X/@CueSibiya

The Eskom Board has announced the appointment of Dan Marokane as the new Group Chief Executive of Eskom.

Marokane’s appointment comes months after the resignation of former CEO André de Ruyter. 

The parastatal made the announcement late on Friday.

Experience

Eskom said Marokane is a qualified chemical engineer – who has an MBA – and is an executive with more than 20 years senior leadership experience.

“He will join Eskom no later than 31 March 2024. Mr Marokane returns to Eskom after he and three other senior executives were suspended following an ethical stand they took against state capture, fraud and corruption.

“He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates. His recent assignment is at Tongaat-Hulett where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its chief executive officer resigned,” Eskom said.

Recruitment process

According to Mteto Nyati, Eskom’s board chair, the appointment of Marokane follows a long, rigorous and meticulous recruitment process.

“Dan has experience in managing complex strategic, operational and commercial turnaround across the private and public sectors. He also has in-depth knowledge of the Eskom environment. He leads from the front. He will hit the ground running. That is what Eskom and South Africa need right now.

“We are delighted to have him on board and are confident that he, the executive committee and the board will work well together in rebuilding an Eskom of tomorrow that is anchored on high performance culture,” said Nyati.

Marokane said it is an honour to be chosen to lead Eskom at this critical juncture in its history.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team, Eskom board, the shareholders and other key stakeholders to accelerate implementation of the generation recovery plan, the creation of transmission capacity as well as other critical Eskom priorities and chart a path to a sustainable future for Eskom. If it is to be, it is up to us,” said Marokane.

