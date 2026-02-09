Criminals behind front desks and nearly 30 detectives in one office at Olievenhoutbosch police station

'The station has no operational holding cells'

Dangerous suspects, including those accused of serious and violent crimes, are routinely detained behind the front desk counter, and nearly 30 detectives share one office at a police station in Pretoria.

This was the shocking revelation by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety following an unannounced oversight visit to the Olievenhoutbosch Police Station over the weekend.

‘Grave concerns’

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Thebe Khumalo, expressed grave concern following the visit.

Khumalo said the conditions pose a “serious and unacceptable risk to community members, police officers and staff.”

“The Committee was alarmed to discover that the station has no operational holding cells. As a result, suspects, including those accused of serious and violent crimes, are routinely detained behind the front desk counter, which is the first point of contact for victims of crime and community members seeking police services.

“This practice exposes victims, the public and police personnel to significant danger and undermines the basic principles of safety, dignity and effective policing,” Khumalo said.

ALSO READ: DCS contemplates suspending official after dangerous prisoner escape

Suspects behind the front desk

Khumalo said the situation is “wholly unacceptable” and a clear threat to everyone within the police precinct.

“The Committee further noted that suspects are often held at the front desk for extended periods before being transferred to neighbouring police stations with functional holding cells. This creates a volatile and high-risk environment that could easily result in serious injury or loss of life.”

Khumalo said of serious concern is that Olievenhoutbosch Police Station was initially established as a satellite station and was officially declared a fully-fledged police station in 2011.

Bad lighting

However, more than a decade later, construction of a new, purpose-built police station has still not commenced.

“The Committee further observed inadequate lighting around the police precinct, which creates unsafe conditions, particularly at night.

“This has resulted in the station being forced to close its gates after dark and only opening for individuals seeking services, a situation that further compromises accessibility and safety,” he said.

Nearly 30 detectives in one office

Additional concerns raised by the Committee include extreme overcrowding of office space, with 29 detectives sharing a single office.

“During the engagement with Station Management, the Committee noted the absence of basic facilities such as an office or boardroom, forcing the briefing to take place outdoors.

“Despite these challenges, the Committee acknowledges that Olievenhoutbosch Police Station does not fall under the Top 40 priority stations in Gauteng, which indicates that some positive work is being done,” Khumalo said

Khumalo said the committee will urgently engage the relevant authorities and make the necessary interventions to ensure that the police station is brought up to standard to serve and protect the community.

ALSO READ: Wiandre Pretorius, implicated in Madlanga commission, dies by suicide after attempted hit