No serious injuries reported as trains collide in KZN

Cause of the train accident believed to be due to signal technician error as one of the trains was travelling on the wrong line

Two trains collided near Cato Ridge on 10 May 2024. Photos: X / @_ArriveAlive.

A passenger train and a goods train collided in KZN, causing the derailment of three carriages.

No injuries to passengers were reported but the driver of the passenger train is believed to have required minor treatment, as per a first responder who was on scene.

Trains derail after colliding

Train number 1076 EMU number 156 travelling between Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale partly derailed shortly before midday.

The front two carriages of the passenger train are said have derailed, with the drivers cab tipping over on its side.

The goods train, with the train number 6202, was carrying empty cement containers and Arrive Alive reported that the last of the carriages separated from the tracks. Both trains were in motion when the incident occurred.

A total of six carriages have been left behind at the scene, three of them having derailed.

“The expected time of recovery completion is Sunday, provided crane is on site within 24 hours. Thereafter the recovery of infrastructure will resume,” stated Arrive Alive.

The immediate cause of the accident is believed to be improper communication between the signal technicians.

It is reported that the goods train was intended to proceed on the number one line but instead Train 6202 was moving along the number two line.

Train 1076, the passenger train, was operating on its intended line number two

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet were contacted for comment by The Citizen on Friday afternoon and that will be added should it be forthcoming.

Train derailment

Prasa under investigation by SIU

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed two proclamations in February that have given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) authorisation to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct by Prasa and Home Affairs officials.

The alleged corruption claims relate to fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by Prasa’s Group Insurance Department.

The investigation will also look into the extent to which the entity employed ‘ghost employees’ identified by Project Zivese in August 2021.