North West braces for severe weather as province placed on high alert

Saws also issued several warnings for storms, cold, wet and windy conditions across KZN, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape on Friday.

The North West has been placed on high alert as severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail and lightning are expected to affect parts of the province from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The North West Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), working with district and local municipalities, emergency services and other stakeholders, has activated monitoring and preparedness measures ahead of the expected weather system.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that severe thunderstorms could develop over parts of the Free State, North West and Gauteng during the period.

Communities urged to remain vigilant

The storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong and potentially damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, with the possibility of localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

The conditions could also result in a significant drop in temperatures.

Head of the PDMC Tebogo Gaolaolwe said the province was closely monitoring the developing weather system, which is expected to move across several parts of the country over the weekend.

Gaolaolwe urged communities, motorists, farmers and residents across the North West to remain vigilant and monitor official weather updates as conditions develop.

“Caution is advised in low-lying and flood-prone areas, near rivers and streams, and when travelling during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms,” Gaolaolwe said.

“The PDMC will continue to monitor developments in collaboration with municipal disaster management teams and will activate appropriate response mechanisms should the situation warrant intervention,” he said.

The severe thunderstorm risk is expected to shift further eastwards from Sunday morning, affecting parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of extending into southern Limpopo.

Multiple warnings issued

The weather service also issued several advisories for very cold, wet and windy conditions across KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape on Friday.

“Wet and windy conditions are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” the weather service said.

“Very cold conditions are expected in places over the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities in the Eastern Cape.”

The weather service also warned of very cold, wet and windy conditions over parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape.

In addition, the weather service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the eastern parts of the Free State and North West, as well as the central and northern parts of Limpopo.

Thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds

An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms over the east-central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather service said the storms could cause flooding of formal and informal settlements, roads and bridges, as well as wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees, and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning.

A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western Free State, extreme western North West and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

The warning covers the possibility of localised flooding in susceptible low-lying areas, damage to roads and bridges, wind and hail damage, falling trees, and disruption to municipal services.

A further Yellow Level 2 warning covers severe thunderstorms over the eastern Free State, central and eastern North West, southern Gauteng and south-western Mpumalanga.

The storms could cause localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning.

The weather service also issued warnings for damaging winds affecting parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

The weather service warned that damaging winds could interrupt power, communication and other utilities, damage settlements and create a danger to life through flying debris.

High-sided vehicles could also experience difficulties on routes prone to crosswinds.