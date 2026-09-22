Weather alert: A wet day across SA with thunderstorms expected in 4 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast wet conditions across the country, with thunderstorms expected to hit parts of the Northern and Western Cape, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 23 September.

Here is what to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 23 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to injuries and danger to life, large amounts of small hail, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal) and vehicles in the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland Districts of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms in the Karoo Hoogland District and the southern parts of the Northern Cape, vast parts of the Western Cape (except the north and central parts of the West Coast District), southwestern and western parts of KwaZulu Natal and the southern parts of the Free State.

This could lead to localised damage to vehicles, excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail as well as localised damage to infrastructure.

Extended weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, 23-24 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.#weatheroutlook #saws #spring pic.twitter.com/8EGmtg88Pk September 21, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 23 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme south western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme southern and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the West Coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers and showers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers and showers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.