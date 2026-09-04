Saturday’s weather: Severe thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in the Northern Cape, North West and the Free State, while parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape face strong coastal winds and rough seas.

Here is what weather to expect on Saturday, 5 September.

Weather warnings for 5 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms over the central parts of Northern Cape, leading to flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, strong gusty wind and hail causing damages to structures and falling trees and municipal service outages incidents due to excessive lightning activity.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, and the extreme western parts of North West.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads, strong gusty wind and hail causing damages to structures and falling trees and municipal service outages incidents due to excessive lightning activity.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast under a yellow level 2 warning for the Free State and most parts of the North West.

Expect localised wind and hail damages to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning.

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves is in place for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could lead to disruption of ports or harbours and difficulty navigating at sea from Richards Bay to Kosi Bay.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind leading to disruption of ports or harbours and danger to navigation at sea from Cape Town to Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 05 September 2026:

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in places.#weatheroutlook #saws #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/RSKuJBFhoL September 4, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 5 September:

Gauteng:

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwest. it with be cloudy in the east.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather awaits, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the west.

Free State:

Expect cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy in the central and eastern parts with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the western parts. Morning fog patches are expected in places in the south.

Western Cape:

Fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, but it will be cloudy over the northeastern parts until the afternoon, with drizzle over the southeastern parts in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with light rain and showers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.