NPA pleased with progress in 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre inquest

Members of the formal enquiry into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre have already heard from several witnesses about the deadly attack, which claimed the lives of five people, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saying it is satisfied with the progress thus far.

The inquest into the shooting spree at the hotel began last Monday and was set to continue until Friday.

Progress

The NPA on Friday said it was pleased with the progress made in the last two weeks in the inquest into the hotel massacre

The case was referred to the NPA by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the inquest has been adjourned to 24 to 27 March 2025.

Twelve witnesses have already given their testimonies before Judge Denzil Potgieter at the Special Tribunal in East London. The witnesses include the investigating officer from the Hawks, survivors, families of the deceased, ballistic experts and private investigators who the families of those affected hired.

Tiyali said the inquest also conducted an inspection in loco at the scene of the incident.

Massacre

The inquest follows the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo’s decision to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the attack.

On the fateful night, in the period leading up to the 1994 elections in South Africa, unknown armed gunmen opened fire at the Highgate Hotel bars in East London, killing Derek John Whitfield, Deon Harris, Douglas Gates, Boyce Michael Wheeler, and Stanley Hacking.

Seven others were wounded in the attack. They included Neville Beling, Karl Weber, Billy Baling, Megan Boucher, Charles Bodington, Nkosinathi Alfred Gontshi (now deceased) and Doreen Roussouw (now deceased).

Azanian People’s Liberation Army

A phone call made before the attack was credited to a man named Carl Zimbiri of the Internal High Command of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA), yet this was never proven.

APLA director of operations, Letlapa Mphahlele, denied knowledge of involvement in the attack.

After the attack, three survivors and two family members of the victims gave their testimonies at the TRC hearings.

However, Tiyali said no amnesty applications were made by suspected perpetrators.

“It was initially believed that the armed wing of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) was responsible for the attack, but subsequent investigations did not confirm such.

“The NPA also notes with concern allegations made by some of the witnesses against some of its officials. These allegations will be dealt with during the course of the inquest to make sure that their names and that of the organisation are cleared,” Tiyali added.

Closure

The NPA and the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) stated the APLA had taken credit for several other attacks, but not the Highgate Hotel massacre.

The prosecuting body said it hopes that the inquisitorial exercise of an inquest will assist in providing “much-need closure to the families of the victims, the survivors and the public at large.”

“The DPP and the team wish to thank all the witnesses who have testified so far,” Tiyali said.

Survivors and families of the victims formed the Highgate Survivors Support Group in 2007 and have been relentless in seeking justice for their slain loved ones.

