Police maintain strong case against Sibanyoni despite prosecutor’s no-show

Dramatic developments unfolded in court in Mpumalanga on Monday, where the case against Sibanyoni was officially struck off the roll.

Mpumalanga police believe there is still a strong case against taxi tycoon Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and three others in the Kwaggafontein extortion matter, despite what has transpired in court on Monday.

Dramatic developments unfolded in an Mpumalanga court on Monday, when the case against Sibanyoni was officially struck off the roll after a prosecutor’s failure to appear in court.

Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear for the continuation of the bail proceedings, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest and to find him in contempt.

‘Strong evidence’

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police have noted that the matter was struck off the court roll after Ntaba was a no-show.

“The Saps Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit maintains that it still has a strong case despite the latest developments. The organised crime investigation was conducted, hence all four suspects were arrested, and the case was initially enrolled, then the bail application process was initiated.”

Masondo added that “strong evidence” against the suspects regarding the matter remains intact.

“It should also be noted that reports alleging that Saps investigating officers were not present in court are false. The investigating team arrived in court at 8.45am this morning (18 May 2026).”

Masondo said the Saps will continue with engagement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the case.

Suspension

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned Nataba’s failure to appear in court in the matter involving Sibanyoni and others.

Kubayi welcomed Ntaba’s swift suspension and the issuing of an arrest warrant as necessary steps to safeguard confidence in the criminal justice system.

Sibanyoni’s legal representative, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, indicated that he would pursue a contempt-of-court application against Ntaba for failing to appear in court.

Abrahams described Ntaba’s conduct as unprofessional, noting that Mpumalanga Chief Magistrate Tule-tu Siphokazi Tonjeni had specifically instructed that the prosecutor be present in court on Monday, despite Ntaba’s attempts on Friday, 15 May, to indicate that he would be unavailable.