Gautrain joins strike: A blow for the province

An expert said the strike would affect the economy because the train played a role in transporting people between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

A group of Gautrain workers picket outside the train’s depot in Midrand during the Numsa strike. Picture: Michel Bega

With Gautrain being the latest entity to be hit by a strike, a leading economist has warned that the labour action by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) could adversely affect the country’s economic heartland of Gauteng.

South Africa is feeling the effects of the winter strike season with mining, transport and healthcare among the sectors affected.

Dr Frederich Kirsten, economics lecturer at University of Johannesburg, said this period was marked by unions “becoming more vocal in mobilising members to action”.

“One of the main reasons we see an uptick in strikes in winter is due to wage negotiations taking place in the middle of the year. This coincides with the winter period,” said Kirsten.

He said the Gautrain strike would affect the provincial economy because the train played a vital role in transporting people between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Numsa’s core demands include:

• A 9% increase across the board;

• Medical aid contributions of 60% by the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) with employees contributing 40%; and

• A housing allowance of R2 000 per employee per month.

Numsa yesterday staged a picket, supported by a street blockade and the burning of tyres near Gautrain’s maintenance depot in Midrand.

It said it welcomed the resumption of wage negotiations. But it did not rule out the disruption of commuter services.

“All strikes can be avoided if employers do more to work with unions to prevent them,” said Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“If employers are arrogant and inflexible, they can provoke a strike. It is unfortunate that Gautrain management did not use all the opportunities available to them to avert a strike.

“It is not too late. They can come back to the negotiation table and put a new offer on the table.”

‘Services to continue as normal’

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager has assured commuters that train services will continue as normal.

“The BOC has implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain customers are not adversely affected by the strike.

“Numsa members announced their plans to embark on a protected strike from Monday due to an impasse regarding wage negotiations. We will keep customers updated in this regard,” said Nayager.

With Numsa having revised its original wage demand from 13% to 9%, negotiations have been ongoing between the union and BOC since April.

The 450 000-member strong Numsa is SA’s largest trade union and represents 286 workers out of 300 employees at Gautrain.