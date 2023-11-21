Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing to be heard on Friday, DCS confirms

The Paralympian was denied parole in March after a communique from the SCA said he had not served the minimum amount of jail time.

Oscar Pistorius cries while seated in the dock during the verdict in his murder trial in Pretoria, 11 September 2014. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA/Pool

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius’ parole hearing is expected to be heard on Friday by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB).

Pistorius is serving a 15-year prison sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, opening fire on her while she was standing behind his closed bathroom door.

Is Oscar ready?

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the CSPB would conduct its business “as per the procedure on whether Pistorius is suitable or not for social reintegration”.

“It is upon the CSPB to work out the placement date should an inmate be declared ready to be placed on parole. As a result, the Department of Correctional Services is unable to predict any possible outcome in terms of the processes.

“Critical to highlight, Correctional Supervision and Parole Board(s) are independent structures and ought to be allowed to render their services without any due interference or influence,” Nxumalo said.

Denied parole

The CSPB denied the 36-year-old’s bid for freedom in March after a communique from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which said he had not served the minimum amount of jail time required.

However, Pistorius approached the Constitutional Court and in October it confirmed the Paralympian had been eligible for parole for more than six months after he served half of his sentence by 21 March.

The DCS said they received an order from the apex court regarding the proper interpretation of the SCA judgment delivered on 24 November 2017.

Rights

Reeva Steenkamp’s family lawyer Tania Koen told The Citizen the Steenkamp family’s view had always been that Pistorius had the same rights as any other offender.

“We’ve always said, and you will recall Barry’s [Reeva’s late father] words were always, the law must take its course and the law is taking its course. We agree with the decision of the Constitutional Court that he has served half the sentence because in our calculations he was eligible to be considered in March 2023,” said Koen.

