Correctional Services taking strict measures to stop spread of Diphtheria at Pollsmoor

The highly infectious disease has claimed the life of a 19-year-old inmate.

A vaccination campaign is underway at Pollsmoor Prison to curb the spread of Diphtheria. Photo: iStock

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it is taking strict measures to prevent and control the spread of Diphtheria at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility.

Giving an update on the outbreak on Monday, the department has confirmed that the bacterial infection has claimed the life of a 19-year-old inmate.

Eight others have tested positive for Diphtheria.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said when the Diphtheria diagnosis was confirmed on 2 November, they immediately started with the contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the infected individual.

“The Department of Health in the Province of the Western Cape was also informed. And it is important to acknowledge the urgency at which they responded and sprang into action.

“A total number of 54 Remand Detainees from B Section at Medium A were identified to be contacts with the index case. They were immediately isolated and the baseline assessment was conducted,” Thobakgale said.

Vaccination

He said a vaccination campaign was underway at Pollsmoor Prison to curb the outbreak.

“We have initiated a vaccination campaign to ensure that all eligible individuals receive the diphtheria vaccine. Vaccination is a proven and effective method to prevent the onset and transmission of the disease. A total of 342 inmates have been vaccinated. In terms of officials, we are standing at 36.”

“We would like to assure the public and stakeholders that we are taking proactive measures to address and contain any possible spread of the disease,” Thobakgale said.

Monitoring

Thobakgale said the health care team is monitoring the situation.

“The situation is calm and under control. No new cases have been reported in the past five days. Hence, we do believe that the measures that we have put in place shall be effective in ensuring the well-being of everyone in our care.”

“Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease, and through these comprehensive measures, we aim to minimize the risk of transmission at Pollsmoor Correctional Facility,” Thobakgale said.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection of the respiratory tract.

The Health Department said the bacteria spreads from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

“The symptoms of diphtheria include sore throat (with the formation of a membrane on the tonsil and throat), and swollen glands in the front of the neck. Close contacts of known cases are at increased risk of infection.”

