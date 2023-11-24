South Africa

By Faizel Patel

24 Nov 2023

01:24 pm

JUST IN: Valentine’s Day killer, Oscar Pistorius granted parole

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board convened on Friday to consider Oscar Pistorius for early release.

Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on July 8, 2014, in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times /Alon Skuy)

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) convened on Friday to consider him for early release.

The parole will be effective 5 January 2024.

The former Olympic athlete is serving a sentence of 13 years and five months at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013. He opened fire at her while she was standing behind a locked bathroom door in his house.

He pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Previous bid

The CSPB previously denied the 36-year-old’s bid for freedom in March after a communique from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which said he had not served the minimum amount of jail time required.

However, Pistorius approached the Constitutional Court, which in October confirmed the Paralympian had been eligible for parole for more than six months after he had served half of his sentence by 21 March.

ALSO READ: D-Day for Oscar Pistorius as parole board decides on his release

Oscar Pistorius parole Reeva Steenkamp

