D-Day for Oscar Pistorius as parole board decides on his release

Pistorius is serving a sentence of 13 years and five months after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp,

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will find out on Friday whether he will be released on parole.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) set to convene again to consider him for early release.

Pistorius is serving a sentence of 13 years and five months at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, opening fire on her while she was standing behind his closed bathroom door.

He had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Impact statement

Reeva Steenkamp’s family lawyer Tania Koen told The Citizen a statement will be read out at the hearing.

“We have not lodged a formal objection, but we have submitted or will be submitting a victim impact statement which will be read to the parole board by Advocate Annelie Hofmeyer. And then will be read to the press by Rob Matthews.”

Pistorius lawyer Conrad Dormehl said on Wednesday they hoped the former South African Paralympic champion will be released immediately if granted parole.

Parole board

On Tuesday, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the CSPB would conduct its business “as per the procedure on whether Pistorius is suitable or not for social reintegration”.

“It is upon the CSPB to work out the placement date should an inmate be declared ready to be placed on parole. As a result, the Department of Correctional Services is unable to predict any possible outcome in terms of the processes.”

The CSPB denied the 36-year-old’s bid for freedom in March after a communique from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which said he had not served the minimum amount of jail time required.

However, Pistorius approached the Constitutional Court and in October it confirmed the Paralympian had been eligible for parole for more than six months after he served half of his sentence by 21 March.

