Outrage as US NGO representative joins Nedlac

The presence of a controversial foreign non-governmental organisation as part of a government delegation to present a state position during a National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) debate on the Tobacco Bill raised concerns of external influence in South Africa’s policy making processes.

A parliamentarian and the business and community components within Nedlac raised concerns about the unprecedented attendance of a representative from an American anti-tobacco advocacy organisation, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), at a meeting that discussed the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

The CTFK representative participated in proceedings as part of the department of health delegation.

The business constituency at Nedlac raised objections and concern about the role of NGOs in the Nedlac processes and how these organisations were identified.

It objected to the participation of NGOs or external actors to influence the policy development process.

A South African National Civic Organisations’ member expressed concern about the CTFK, saying it was bound to represent American interests.

African Transformation Movement president and MP Vuyolwethu Zungula submitted written questions to Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi as to why an outsider from a lobby organisation was representing the state in the Nedlac meeting and participated in drafting of the Bill.

He claimed “imperialist organisations” such as Bloomberg Philanthropies had improperly influenced tobacco policies in the Philippines and Pakistan.

