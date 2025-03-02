Over 11 000 victims of crime faced their offenders in last three months of 2024

The interactions were facilitated by victim offender dialogue and mediation programmes under the guidance of correctional services.

Restorative justice programmes are giving thousands of victims and offenders an opportunity for closure and atonement.

Through victim offender dialogues and mediation, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) brings together the perpetrators of crime and the victims involved.

The programmes are completely voluntary and cover all crimes, from robbery and assault to murder and rape.

11 000 interactions in three months

DCS minister Pieter Groenewald confirmed recently that 11 156 victims of crime had participated in the programme in the last quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

The minister revealed the numbers in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by the IFP’s Busaphi Machi.

The department had set a financial year goal of having at least 5 900 victims face their assailants, which the department has overshot by almost double.

Machi had suggested that R5 billion had been allocated for the programme, but Groenewald stated that only R600 000 had been budgeted.

“The term ‘victim’ also includes, where appropriate, the immediate family or dependants of the direct victim. Any reference to a victim also includes a complainant or a relative of a deceased victim,” Groenewald’s office explained to The Citizen.

Violent offenses prioritised

The budget funds the tracing of victims, professional support, as well as awareness and education around victims’ rights and the restorative justice processes.

“’Victim’ refers to any person who has suffered harm, including physical or mental injury, emotional suffering, economic loss, or substantial impairment of his or her fundamental rights, through acts or omissions that are in violation of our criminal law,” Groenewald’s office explained.

When resources are limited or when trained facilitators are not available, crimes with serious personal ramifications are prioritised.

These include the taking of a family member or friend’s life, the threat of violence towards a loved one, physical harm and the violation of human dignity.

Work for parolees

Prisoner rehabilitation also included work opportunities for deserving candidates, and DCS has facilitated 509 economic opportunities for parolees and probationers in the last quarter.

Job opportunities include positions in welding, plumbing, end user computer skills and entrepreneurship and come with a monthly stipend over the 12-month programme.

“Sentenced offenders are assessed after admission to determine security classification and work allocation.

“Where practically possible, the sentenced offenders may elect the type of work he or she prefer in accordance with appropriate vocational programs,” Groenewald’s office explained.

Machi asked what was being done to ensure the reintegration of parolees, with the minister replying that the work programmes saw them either gaining employment or starting their own businesses.

“Continuous counselling is offered to boost morale in order to enter into the job market or to venture into entrepreneurship,” Groenewald’ written response stated.

