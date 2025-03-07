How many inmates were granted parole – and how many went back to prison

Prisons minister emphasises the need for a comprehensive review of SA's parole system.

A total of 362 offenders serving life sentences were released on parole in the 2022/2023 financial year, followed by 703 in 2023/2024, Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has said in reply to a parliamentary question.

During the current financial year, 24 and seven convicts were granted parole in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana had inquired about the total number of prisoners serving life sentences who were released on parole between April 2022 and March 2024, as well as from July 2024 to the present.

Gana also sought clarity on the reasons behind the cancellation of parole for Alison Botha’s attackers, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, after they had served 29 years in prison for rape.

He further questioned whether there had been any public pressure to revoke their parole.

Additionally, he asked whether the minister intended to introduce legislative, policy or regulatory changes to tighten the parole process for prisoners serving life sentences.

Groenewald reveals parole statistics

Regarding parole cancellations, 17 and 19 parolees had their release revoked in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, respectively.

Additionally, six individuals had their parole cancelled in the second quarter of 2024/2025, with 12 more in the third quarter.

The minister also noted that 13 parolees are under consideration for parole cancellation.

Cancellation of Du Toit and Kruger’s parole

Addressing the case of Botha’s attackers, Groenewald explained that Du Toit was initially placed on day parole on 4 July 2023 and was granted full parole three months later. Kruger was also placed on parole on 4 July.

The minister stated that their parole was revoked because the judge’s sentencing remarks, which indicated that their life sentences should not include the possibility of parole, were not adequately considered.

He further noted that psychological evaluations suggested there were risk factors against their release.

“The offenders remain a risk for the safety of the community,” Groenewald said.

The now 57-year-old Botha was raped and savagely mutilated almost 30 years ago on the outskirts of Gqeberha. The “Ripper Rapists” – as they were known in the media at the time – were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High Court in August 1995.

Additionally, the minister said that Botha had not been consulted before the two men were released, despite her opposition to their parole.

He cited section 75(4) of the Correctional Services Act, which mandates that victims or complainants be given the opportunity to participate in parole proceedings.

“The victim brought a motion application in the high court to set aside the decision to place the two offenders on parole,” he said.

Groenewald also dismissed claims that public pressure influenced the decision to revoke their parole.

“No, there was no public pressure to cancel their parole. Section 75(6) read with section 75(9) of Act 111 of 1998 empowers the Minister of Correctional Services to cancel parole of offenders who are serving life sentences.”

Groenewald on reviewing SA’s parole system

Regarding potential reforms to the parole system, Groenewald stressed the need for a comprehensive review to ensure that it aligns with South Africa’s needs.

He explained that the current parole system was introduced in 2004, based on a model developed in 1997 and legislated in 1998

“For all practical purposes, the current system is now more than 20 years old and needs revision.

“For each organisation to function effectively it is imperative that its policies and legislation are assessed and reviewed regularly.”

Groenewald said that the department of correctional services was conducting a baseline study to evaluate the parole system’s effectiveness.

“The findings of this process will inform further areas of the parole system that need to be strengthened, with special focus on offenders serving determinate sentences, lifers and those under community corrections.

“The outcome should also lead to a revised and improved parole system which will serve the country for many years to come.

“It is also hoped that this process will produce a credible parole system as envisaged by the department and the citizens of South Africa.”