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Parliament extends deadline for public input on Electronic Communications Bill

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

21 August 2026

11:47 am

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The Bill was tabled in Parliament on 20 April 2026 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi,

Parliament extends deadline for public input on Electronic Communications Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies chairperson Khusela Diko. Picture: Instagram/ khuselas

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The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has extended the deadline for written submissions on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill [B12 – 2026] by one month.

Members of the public, industry stakeholders and civil society now have until 4pm on Monday, 21 September 2026 to make their views known.

ECA Bill

The Bill, tabled in Parliament on 20 April 2026 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, seeks to amend the Electronic Communications Act of 2005.

It aims to strengthen regulation of the sector and address issues affecting competition, infrastructure rollout, spectrum access, and consumer choice.

Proposals

Among its key proposals, the Bill would empower the Minister responsible for local government to establish a national standard by‑law for the rapid deployment of electronic communications networks and facilities.

It also introduces the “use it or share it” principle for spectrum, regulates roaming and mobile virtual network operator services, improves the facilities‑leasing framework, and sets out wholesale pricing rules and competition safeguards.

Extensions

Committee chairperson Khusela Diko said the extension is intended to ensure meaningful participation in the parliamentary process.

The committee encouraged all interested parties – including industry bodies, civil society organisations and ordinary citizens – to use the additional time to scrutinise the proposals and submit written input.

Communications framework

The Bill forms part of government’s broader effort to modernise South Africa’s communications framework in line with technological advances and market developments.

Spectrum management, infrastructure deployment, and fair competition have been recurring concerns in the sector, with regulators and operators often at odds over rules governing access and pricing.

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Public submissions will be considered as part of the committee’s deliberations before the Bill proceeds through the legislative process.

The committee emphasised that broad input is essential to ensure the amendments reflect both industry realities and consumer needs.

To access the Bill, click here.

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