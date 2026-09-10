GovTech 2026: SA marks 20 years, pushes digital sovereignty in Durban [VIDEO]

GovTech has become one of South Africa's flagship platforms for innovation and dialogue.

South Africa will mark a 20‑year milestone in digital transformation later this month as the Government Technology Conference (GovTech 2026) opens in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), bringing together government, industry, academia, entrepreneurs, and citizens to shape the country’s digital destiny.

Hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), GovTech has become one of South Africa’s flagship platforms for innovation and dialogue.

Spokesperson Tlangelani Manganyi said GovTech’s journey reflects both progress and urgency:

“GovTech is not just an ICT agenda – it is about building a connected, inclusive and digitally empowered society. Twenty years of GovTech shows how far we’ve come, but it also reminds us of the work ahead to ensure every citizen benefits from digital transformation.”

Digital sovereignty

This year’s theme, “Building Towards Digital Sovereignty: South Africa as Architect of its Digital Destiny for Citizens”, focuses on the country’s efforts to strengthen its digital future.

“Digital sovereignty is about strengthening our ability to make strategic technology decisions in the national interest.

“It means fostering innovation, developing local skills, supporting home‑grown solutions, and building trusted partnerships that advance South Africa’s digital transformation agenda,” Manganyi explained.

Inclusive innovation

GovTech 2026 will showcase how technology can transform every sector – from farming and healthcare to education, tourism, and small business.

“From classrooms to clinics, from farms to factories, technology is reshaping how we live and work. GovTech is about ensuring that transformation is inclusive, that no community is left behind, and that digital tools become enablers of opportunity and growth,” Manganyi said.

Connectivity

Universal access to secure connectivity will be a central focus.

“We cannot speak of digital sovereignty if citizens in rural or underserved areas remain disconnected. GovTech must help us find solutions to bridge this divide, because connectivity is the foundation of participation in the digital economy,” Manganyi stressed.

Watch 🎥 | In this message, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies calls on stakeholders across government, industry, academia and the broader technology ecosystem to be part of this important national conversation.



Under the theme “Building Towards Digital… pic.twitter.com/Fqn9TskXD9 – South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 9, 2026

Collective journey

Achieving sovereign digital transformation will require collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society.

“This is a journey we are collectively enjoined in – and one in which we succeed together,” Manganyi added.

Event Details

GovTech 2026 will be hosted by the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from 21-23 September 2026, with both in‑person and virtual participation.

Manganyi encouraged broad engagement.

“We invite industry leaders, innovators, students, and citizens to register and participate. GovTech is a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action – and together we can architect South Africa’s digital destiny.”

GovTech 2026 is both a celebration of two decades of progress and a call to action. By focusing on digital sovereignty, connectivity access, and inclusive innovation, the conference positions South Africa to shape its own digital destiny while remaining competitive in the global digital economy.