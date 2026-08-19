Parliament slams prison death reporting failures amid corruption allegations

Correctional Services Committee warns of systemic gaps as inmate deaths rise.

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services has raised alarm over failures in confirming inmate deaths, saying that repeated non‑compliance and administrative gaps in reporting custodial fatalities demand urgent action.

The committee met on Tuesday, 19 August 2026, following its consideration of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) first-quarter expenditure and performance for 2026/27, raising concerns about the monitoring of deaths.

Inmate deaths

In February 2026, prison officials were chastised for not creating a safe environment after it was revealed that half of all unnatural inmate deaths were due to suicide.

Committee Chairperson Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said that while the JICS plays a vital role in monitoring prison conditions and human rights compliance, its performance in the first quarter of 2026/27 revealed troubling gaps.

“The figures on deaths in custody require far more serious attention than what is being given. JICS only achieved 54.5% confirmation for unnatural deaths and 51.59% for natural deaths. When a person dies in custody of the state, there must be no uncertainty, no late paperwork and no administrative gaps. We are highly concerned,” she said.

Unnatural deaths

According to JICS, 44 unnatural deaths were reported in the first quarter, compared to 24 in the same period last year. Thirty‑nine were classified as “unnatural other – under investigation” and two as suicides by hanging.

The committee also noted a 25% rise in complaints, with 236 lodged, including 52 inmate‑on‑inmate assaults and 37 involving officials.

Non-compliance

While commending JICS for reducing its vacancy rate from 41.3% to 6.06% and filling key posts, the committee stressed that oversight must translate into tangible improvements.

“Repeated non‑compliance by correctional facilities must carry serious consequences,” Ramolobeng warned.

The committee also expressed concern about the rise in the number of state patients, from 328 to 423, which is adding pressure on the system.

Oversight

It welcomed JICS’ “One Judge, One Jail” campaign to strengthen collaboration with the judiciary and civil society.

“Independent oversight is essential to a correctional system founded on accountability, dignity and respect for human rights. The increase in complaints and unnatural deaths requires continued vigilance,” Ramolobeng said.

Inmates forced to pay

The committee also expressed deep concern over allegations that inmates at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre are being forced to pay R240 for access to a bunk bed, with those unable to pay allegedly left to sleep on concrete floors in overcrowded cells.

Ramolobeng said the claims, which include suggestions that money is channelled to individuals outside the facility and that sexual coercion may be linked to sleeping space, are “particularly disturbing.”

“If substantiated, such conduct would constitute a serious violation of inmates’ dignity and raise questions about security, corruption and the management of remand detention facilities.”

The committee welcomed the Department of Correctional Services’ undertaking to investigate and insisted the probe must be urgent, thorough and transparent. It will also demand a detailed briefing on the findings and measures to prevent exploitation.

Smuggling

Concerns were further heightened by reports of contraband smuggling, including the recent arrest of a correctional official in the Western Cape after prohibited substances and cellphones were allegedly found in his vehicle during a targeted operation at Goodwood Correctional Centre.

“These allegations come against the backdrop of persistent concerns about overcrowding, contraband and the safety and security of correctional facilities,” Ramolobeng said.

“Correctional officials must uphold the law and protect the rights and dignity of inmates. Officials found to be involved in corruption or the smuggling of contraband must face the full consequences of the law.”

She emphasised that the committee will continue to exercise oversight and require the department to account for both matters, including steps to strengthen internal controls, combat corruption, and ensure that inmates have access to basic necessities without exploitation.