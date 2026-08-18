Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen considered flight risk

Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe cited concerns over Viljoen's alleged threats, lack of a fixed address and potential flight risk in denying him bail.

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen will remain behind bars after his bail application was denied in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court yesterday morning.

In a much emptier courtroom than in previous appearances, Viljoen heard his bail application was being denied and that he would have to return to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre until his next appearance next month.

His wife, Mel Viljoen, who was known for her role on the Real Housewives of Pretoria reality show and the controversial Tammy Taylor nail brand, burst into tears when Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe read the bail judgment.

She stormed out of the courtroom as soon as court was adjourned.

Viljoen’s wife, who was very outspoken about the case previously, kept to herself during the court session and handed him a bottle of water while he sat nervously in the dock, listening to the outcome while fiddling with his lip balm.

Court raises concerns over flight risk

Setshogoe said Viljoen was considered a flight risk and there were concerns about alleged threats and interference with the state’s investigation.

Viljoen, facing 400 charges tied to an alleged R27.6 million Johannesburg Property Company fraud, was arrested on 16 June at OR Tambo International Airport following his deportation from the US.

The Viljoen couple was arrested earlier this year in Boca Raton, Florida, in March and charged with aggravated grand retail theft following a systematic, six-month shoplifting scheme targeting a Publix supermarket between August 2025 and March this year.

The court heard Viljoen has no stability in South Africa, did not have a fixed address and had claimed his residential address in Brits, North West, had been verified.

However, it was proven otherwise in court.

Other allegations against Viljoen included intimidating state witnesses and the investigating officer.

Setshogoe also referred to the social media posts made by Viljoen while in the US about never returning to South Africa, the three Tammy Taylor cases that Hawks investigated and handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be reconsidered for the court roll and also not being able to prove his medical condition.

Viljoen expected back in court in September

Viljoen’s defence immediately argued the outcome of the bail application and told the magistrate the state had had enough time over the past 16 years to investigate the charges against him.

Setshogoe then postponed the case until 4 September, when Viljoen is expected to return to court.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state welcomed the court’s ruling.

“As the state, we initially opposed his release on bail because we indicated to the court that he was a flight risk because he doesn’t have any fixed address in South Africa, as he has just been deported to South Africa, and the magistrate agreed with us,” said Mahanjana.

“The magistrate said his release on bail might undermine public confidence.”