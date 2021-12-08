ATM resubmits motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has resubmitted its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly, the party confirmed on Wednesday.

This follows the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA’s) ruling last week that set aside the decision by former National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise, to reject a request by ATM for a secret ballot on the motion.

The court found that Modise misunderstood her discretion on the secret ballot.

The SCA ordered that the request be resubmitted to the new speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for reconsideration. The appellate court also awarded ATM costs.

ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe confirmed to The Citizen that they resubmitted their motion of no confidence application to Mapisa-Nqakula’s office on Tuesday.

ATM, which only has two seats in Parliament, wants the speaker to decide whether the motion should be voted on through a secret ballot or by an open vote.

The party is also requesting that the vote on the motion be held as soon as Parliament reconvenes in January. MPs are expected to go to recess on 10 December and reconvene on 25 January.

ATM first tabled its motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s leadership in February 2020 over the sealing of his bank statements related to his 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, the country’s loading shedding crisis, the state of the country’s state-owned enterprises, as well as SA’s high unemployment rate.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe