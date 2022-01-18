Nehawu settles wage negotiations with parliament, staff resume duties

Citizen Reporter

Parliament has welcomed the 2021/22 wage agreement between the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the South African Legislature Employers’ Organisation, representing Provincial legislatures and Parliament.

The two bodies concluded the negotiations on Friday, and the agreement is as follows:

An annual increase of 1.5% on the total salary package of all employees in the legislative sector for the 2021/22 financial year,

A once-off payment of R22,000 (i.e. R1,833.3 per month for the period 1st April 2021 to 30th March 2022) for all employees of the South African Legislative Sector,

The negotiation team to start working on the harmonisation process by March 2022

Implementation of 1 to 2 above shall be on or before 15th February 2022.

Parliament management met with Nehawu leaders on Monday over the safety of the buildings destroyed in the fire earlier this month.

Management reiterated their commitment towards ensuring the safety of all the employees and other stakeholders on the Parliamentary precinct, saying all employees are expected to return to their workstations.



“Only the National Assembly, Old Assembly, and the National Council of Provinces’ buildings were affected by the fire and are currently off-limits to staff,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

“The other buildings, including the Marks building, 90 Plein, 100 Plein, and the Good hope Centre, are open and safe for officials.”



Despite the devastation of the fire disaster that gutted parts of the Parliamentary precinct, the house has assured workers their safety in buildings is not affected by the fire.

Nehawu said it would release a statement later.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

