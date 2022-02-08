Sona 2022: R1.9 million set aside for this year’s event

Getrude Makhafola

Parliament has set aside R1.9 million for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be held at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Acting Secretary of Parliament Baby Tyawa said a total of R4 million has been budgeted to include the post Sona events, such as the debate by MPs and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response.

The city hall needed to be kitted out for Sona, Tyawa said.

“Additional costs such as branding, IT, catering, furniture, and interpretation facilities in the hall had to be installed. For the day itself, we put aside R1.9 million, but like I said this is a budget, once we reconcile our expenditure, it could be more, taking into consideration that we had to relocate and invest in the new venue,” she said during a briefing on Tuesday.

She added that R116,000 was spent for the 2020 Sona, out of the budgeted R208,000.

The annual event was moved to the city hall after a fire gutted parts of the Parliament building last month.

Regarding security measures for Thursday, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo said although the torching of state buildings was a concern, Parliament anticipated no disturbances.

“We are not anticipating any disruptions or any form of negative trouble… but everything possible will be done to ensure that Sona happens in a way that is positive. Everything possible will be done to ensure overall that it all goes well.”

Discussions are underway with the SA Police Service (SAPS) to ensure security at the hall and its surroundings.

In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, 298 MPs will be seated inside the hall. A limited number of representatives of other spheres of government, dignitaries and media will be allowed in the gallery.

The National Assembly will be represented by 238 MPs, whilst the NCOP will have 75 delegates, including provincial premiers and representatives from the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

Former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Speakers of Parliament Baleka Mbete, Max Sisulu and Frene Ginwala will all attend 2022’s Sona.

