R22m flag idea slammed – Mthethwa told to focus on ‘starving artists’, sport development

The R22 million monumental flag project budget should instead be used on sport development and creating work for destitute artists and creatives, members of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture told Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday.

The department briefed the MPs on the controversial flag project, that has drawn widespread criticism for its price tag.

The minister said the flag monument, set to be constructed in Pretoria, Gauteng, was part of the department’s projects meant to promote culture and heritage.

He said his ministry has also partnered with the taxi industry and the Department of Basic Education to promote the country’s flag and teach school children about what it symbolises and the country’s history.

“Public spaces are still skewed against the majority in this country and still has symbols that represent apartheid and colonialism.

“I want to remind honourable members that one of our mandates is to transform the heritage landscape, build museums and monuments, change apartheid-era names, and any other thing that is not transformed and dominates the public space.”

The flag monument, he said, will be there forever as a memory about the country’s democracy.

R1,7m spent on feasibility study

According to deputy director-general Vusithemba Ndima, the project was commissioned three years ago.

“We commissioned a feasibility study in 2020. Following that, on 16 February, the matter was presented before Cabinet and the findings of feasibility study were adopted there. Now, we will allow bids to take place to ensure construction

“Because it is a massive project, we have to decide where it will be built – soil and rock type and the effect this will have on the flora and fauna.”

Ndima said a feasibility study for the project cost R1,7m and was done by a company called Delta Built Environment Consultants.

He would not confirm media reports that R5 million has already been spent on the project before construction even began.

“It’s very difficult to explain something that was said in the media. As stated in the presentation, the capital cost for construction is estimated at R22.5m – that is the budget of R5 million for 2022-2023 financial year, and R17m for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“The main cost drivers for the construction phase are geotechnical investigation, concrete and reinforcement steel, flag pole steel and fabrication, logistics, crane hire, site establishment, operational infrastructure, and consulting fees.”

The flag, to be made out of polyester fabric, will be illuminated so that it can be seen at night as well, Ndima said.

‘How is this value for money?’

Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs questioned how the “flag on a long pole” would create jobs and contribute to economic growth, as stated by the officials.

“I am questioning the value for money for this? Who got the tender? When was the tender out? When was it issued? There is R17m allocated for installation of this monument but we have artists who are struggling.

“Also, there are theaters here in Joburg and NGOs that can produce a play at the fraction of the cost. Unemployment is high, we need to reprioritise these issues over a flag,” said DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo.

Ringo Madlingozi, an EFF MP and musician, called on the department to be in sync with the plight of poor artists and lack of adequate sports development.

“With all the patriotism that comes with the flag, we can deal with that later. Right now, deal with issues facing artist and creative sector today. Some of the money could be re-directed to artists facing hardships today… The flag is not urgent.

Responding to committee members, director-general Vusimuzi Mkhize remarked that the envisaged tourist attraction and job creation expected to emanate from the monument flag will present the value for money.

“One tourist creates at least one job. The full concept is beyond a flag on a pole…it’s about creating economic activity. Having this flag will provide this country with another iconic symbol.”

He added that although he was aware of dwindling jobs and frustrations from the unemployed, the department’s mandate is different from others’.

“If this department doesn’t implement its mandate and instead use money to help those affected by the floods, the same South Africans will blame the department for not upholding its mandate. We started this project long before the floods happened.”

In addition, said Mthethwa, government didn’t want a “wishy washy project,” but aimed to build something that would “last forever.”

“There’s never been a process where we work on transforming spaces and people agree that it is the right time to do that.. people tell you about clinics, roads but we have a mandate and its different from all these other issues.”

A sombre ANC MP Beauty Dlulane, who chairs the committee, said she supported the initiative as it will help entrench patriotism and respect for the country’s flag.

“Under the apartheid-government when I was at school, we had a subject about the flag. We used to have girl scouts and were taught how to handle and hoist the flag… We were even taught how it is folded,” she said.

“Go ahead and implement, unless there is hindrances from Treasury, we will hear from you on the progress of the project.”

Construction of the 100m long flag is expected to take 24 months to complete.

Ndima told the MPs that the long pole height was important because it would be the “symbol of symbols.”

“It will greet you when you see it, and say goodbye when you leave Pretoria. This is an iconic structure that won’t take away from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, but we know the economic activity around the space will be phenomenal in terms of photography, paraphernalia and souvenirs.”

“This will be a symbol of our democracy and freedom.”

