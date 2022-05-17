Getrude Makhafola
17 May 2022
6:21 pm
Parliament

R22m flag idea slammed – Mthethwa told to focus on ‘starving artists’, sport development

Getrude Makhafola

The department says the flag will create jobs, but DA and EFF MPs believe arts and sports development should come before patriotic symbols.

The R22 million monumental flag project budget should instead be used on sport development and creating work for destitute artists and creatives, members of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture told Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday. The department briefed the MPs on the controversial flag project, that has drawn widespread criticism for its price tag. The minister said the flag monument, set to be constructed in Pretoria, Gauteng, was part of the department's projects meant to promote culture and heritage. He said his ministry has also partnered with the taxi industry and the Department of Basic Education to...

