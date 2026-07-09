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March and March urges parliament to tighten immigration enforcement

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

9 July 2026

06:20 am

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The advocacy group's petition urges parliament to strengthen border management, labour compliance and immigration oversight.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, leader of March and March during a march against illegal immigrants on June 30, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. There are demonstrations planned in several cities as groups call for stricter enforcement of immigration laws. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

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Civil society advocacy group March and March has formally petitioned parliament to act decisively on what it calls South Africa’s “systemic failures” in immigration control, border management, municipal by-law enforcement and compliance with labour laws.

In the petition, the group argues the unchecked employment of undocumented immigrants has worsened unemployment, strained public services and eroded national sovereignty.

Calls for tighter immigration oversight

It demands a transparent, digital audit of asylum documentation issued in recent years and all business and work permits issued.

March and March identified economic sectors that habitually employ undocumented workers as agriculture, retail, hospitality and construction, where exploitation is rife.

Employers under scrutiny

“Certain employers are employing undocumented individuals or workers without legal authorisation, often under exploitative working conditions and in violation of labour legislation,” the petition said.

The group says employers found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act, Labour Relations Act or Basic Conditions of Employment Act and related legislation must face investigation and prosecution.

The memorandum also said foreigners in prison in SA are a burden on state resources.

Read more on these topics

border immigration March and March Parliament Petition

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