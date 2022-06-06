Parliament slammed over electoral Bill delays

Lunga Simelane

While the One South Africa Movement and other civil society organisations warn parliament on the pressing deadline in passing the Electoral Amendment Bill, some people believe delays and lack of accountability reflect parliament’s inability to change the unconstitutional electoral laws.

According to One SA spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane, parliament has five days to amend the Electoral Act of 1998 or face contempt of court charges for failing to adhere to the Constitutional Court’s ruling, declaring the Act unconstitutional.

The aim, among others is:

To insert certain definitions consequential to the expansion of this Act to include independent candidates as contesters to elections in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures; and

To provide that registered parties must submit a declaration confirming that all their candidates are registered to vote in the region or province where an election will take place.

Rakhivhane said parties in parliament have spent the past “725 days delaying, dithering, ducking and diving” in a “sneaky” attempt to avoid the inevitable – which was a stronger, more accountable electoral system which would bring decision-making closer to the people and ensure the best, fit-for-purpose individuals represented South Africans in parliament.

“The politicians are desperately trying to protect themselves and their friends at the expense of national interest,” she said.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) director Stefanie Fick said the issue of electoral reform was not forgotten but being deliberately sunk by parliament. Fick said parliament argued the scope was too large and recommendations too complex but a very suitable Bill – the Lekota Bill – was already proposed in December 2020.

“Where did it go wrong?” she asked. “Firstly, the minister responsible for introducing the Bill ignores the problem for 18 months. The portfolio committee does nothing except putting together the ministerial advisory committee with the subsequent release of the MAC report in June 2021. With six months left on the clock, a very weak version of electoral ‘reform’ is sent to parliament.

“Then, the portfolio committee pays lip service to public consultation and ensures the weakest possible version of the Bill is chosen. There is no public education, and all alternative Bills – including options proposed by experts – are suppressed.”

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said parliament asked for an extension with the ConCourt because it was not able to pass the Bill within the stipulated deadline.