‘Where are those remarks’ – EFF MP off the hook as two others suspended without pay

Two EFF MPs were found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are removed from the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs will be suspended from Parliament for a month as a result of their disruptive behaviour during a National Assembly sitting.

The Powers and Privileges Committee concluded the hearings into EFF MPs Veronica Mente, Khanya Ceza and Nazier Paulsen on Thursday.

The three MPs were charged for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer (Q&A) session in the National Assembly on 30 August 2022.

The sitting was marred by points of orders about Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm scandal and was delayed by nearly an hour.

Ceza and Nazier Paulsen were forcefully removed from the House after failing to obey National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‘s instruction.

‘Seriously detrimental’

On Thursday, Advocate Tanya Golden, the initiator in the matter, told the Powers and Privileges Committee the EFF MPs contravened the rules of Parliament.

“They certainly took part in the disturbance and the disorder. From what we have in Mr [Masibulelo] Xaso’s [secretary to the National Assembly] evidence, it delayed the proceedings almost an hour. On the facts, the members deliberately took part in the disorder and in fact aggravated the disorder which was seriously detrimental to the decorum and dignity of the House,” she said.

Golden also pointed out how Paulsen blocked Parliament Protection Services (PPS) officials from physically removing Ceza.

During deliberations by the committee, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Annelie Lotriet said she believed the MPs were in contempt of Parliament for refusing to leave the building.

“When one refuses to leave when instructed to do so, it does cause a disturbance and a delay and also prevents members from exercising their constitutional and legal rights,” she said.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Doris Dlakude said Parliament like any institution has internal processes and rules to guide its proceedings.

“Even in our own homes, we have rules that our kids and us follow. So as leaders and members of Parliament, we are expected to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House,” Dlakude said.

Guilty finding

But Ceza defended himself, arguing that “there is no defiance”.

Paulsen followed suit: “What a lot of words to describe absolutely nothing really. Show me in the Hansard where the threats are. I want to hear these threats. There is no such thing. This is someone’s delusion. There really are no threats. Not in the Hansard. It’s a delusion. So whose delusion is it? Yours or the Speaker?”

Despite their arguments, two EFF MPs were found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

The pair was ordered to apologise to Mapisa-Nqakula and Ramaphosa for their disruptions.

They have also been suspended for one month without pay, which takes effect from 1 March 2024.

However, the committee resolved not to charge EFF MP Veronica Mente, who had asked to be shown evidence of her alleged poor behaviour.

“Where are those remarks, because you cannot fabricate evidence yourself? Where are the remarks that I said? If you can point me to the remarks that have led the speaker to take such a decision, I’ll be happy. Because I have no recollection of me offending anyone,” the EFF MP said.

Sona incident

Last month, EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, and other party members Vuyani Pambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and Sinawo Thambo were also found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

The six EFF MPs had stormed the stage during this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall, with proceedings being briefly suspended before they were removed.

Their suspension without pay will take place from 1 to 29 February after it was approved by the National Assembly last week.

