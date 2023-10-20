EFF expels 62 members for failing to procure buses to 10th anniversary celebration

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expelled 62 members and public representatives who failed to procure buses for supporters to travel to its 10th anniversary bash at the FNB Stadium in July.

The party had issued a directive that all MPs, MPLs and councillors raise funds to transport their constituencies to the bash.

The party initially named 439 municipal councillors, MPLs and MPs who it said had failed to procure the transport.

“Subsequently, in accordance with the publication of their names, the central command team of the EFF sat to decide as to what the consequence management measures would be for of those who failed to procure transport for their constituencies,” it said on Friday.

“As a result, all of those who failed to procure transport for their constituencies, were charged for their failure to adhere to this directive and instructed to resign from their positions as either members of leadership structures and as public representatives, in accordance with the Constitution of the EFF.”

Apart from failing to transport their constituencies to the anniversary celebration, it said all the public representatives who failed to adhere to the directive were slapped with additional charges.

“The EFF national disciplinary committee considered all of the matters before them and reached verdicts of expulsion of all 62 members who appeared before it.

“On Wednesday, the EFF national disciplinary committee presented the verdicts on all charged members to a special sitting of the central command team and sought the concurrence of the organisation on the verdicts it made. The EFF CCT deliberated on all the verdicts and concurred with all the findings.

“The EFF is pleased that accountability, discipline and consequence management remains a guiding tool in the EFF and one that will ensure a capable and coherent government after 2024, which will be led by the EFF.”