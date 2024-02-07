‘Ludicrous and really stupid’ − EFF says new Parly rules targeting party

The EFF were dealt a blow after the Western Cape High Court rejected their application yesterday to stop Parliament from implementing the new rules.

EFF party leader Julius Malema protests on stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his 2023 Sona in the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on 9 February, 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / AFP

“Ludicrous and really stupid,” this is how Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Ntombovuyo Mente described the new Parliamentary rules preventing disruptions during the State of the Nation Address (Sona)

The red berets were dealt a blow after the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday rejected an application by the party to stop the national legislature from implementing the new rules it believes will stifle freedom of speech.

In January, Parliament introduced a set of new joint rules designed to regulate proceedings during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and which prohibit disruptions that had taken place during Sona in the past.

Ludicrous and stupid

The rules prevent any member of parliament from interrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers the Sona on Thursday.

EFF national chairperson Ntombovuyo Mente said the new rules were designed to target the EFF, according to EWN.

“To say members of Parliament must not even breath on that particular day is ludicrous, is really stupid, to put it bluntly. We cannot be told, as members of Parliament, we come in, sit there and not say anything. That’s against the law.”

Decorum and civility

However, Parliament’s presiding officers on Tuesday said the new rules are intended to maintain decorum and civility and were not designed nor adopted with any political party, including the EFF, in mind.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are both banned from the House for the Sona, following last year’s disruptions at the opening of Parliament.

NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo said every party must respect the new rules.

“The rules are rules of Parliament. They are not meant for the EFF or the IFP or any other political party.”

Sona

Scheduled to take place on 8 February at 7pm in the Cape Town City Hall, this will be the last Sona for the sixth administration.

More than 400 people including former President Jacob Zuma are expected to attend the R6.5 million event on Thursday evening under the theme: “Following up on our commitments: making your future work better.”

