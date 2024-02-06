EFF returns to court in fight to attend Sona

The EFF wants the decision by the National Assembly to adopt a report suspending them for the month of February to be set aside.

With just a few days before the State of the Nation Address (Sona), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be back in court to force Parliament to allow its senior leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, and others to attend the gathering.

The Western Cape High Court last month struck off the roll with costs the EFF’s application to suspend disciplinary sanctions against Malema, Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Marshall Dlamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Thambo who disrupted the Sona last year.

They were slapped with a sanction of suspension without pay for February.

EFF to attend Sona

The red berets claimed the court’s decision was proof there were efforts to silence those who were trying to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

On Tuesday, the EFF is expected to argue on an urgent basis that the senior leaders be allowed to attend the Sona on Thursday.

The EFF wants the decision by the National Assembly to adopt a report suspending them for February to be set aside, arguing it denies the red berets over one million voters to be represented during the Sona.

Parliament legal advisor Zuraya Adhikarie has told the court in papers that the sanction to suspend the senior EFF leaders cannot happen later as the current term of Parliament is about to come to an end, according to EWN.

If the EFF’s urgent application fails, the party’s senior leaders will not be able to attend the Sona.

New house rules

Meanwhile, the EFF has a separate matter before the same court on the House rules which will prevent the chaos that has characterised the party’s conduct at the Sona, arguing that it violates their freedom to protest and freedom of speech.

The new rules adopted late last year for joint sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces make it a violation to disrupt the president when he delivers the Sona.

