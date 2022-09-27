‘ANC failed to learn from Nkandla’, says DA as MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga

Molefe Seeletsa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) are still pushing for a parliamentary committee to be created to look into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery.

MPs debated on the February 2020 incident during a mini-plenary session in the National Assembly on Tuesday, with the DA calling for the House to adopt a motion on the establishment of an ad hoc committee.

‘Defending the indefensible’

DA chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, criticised the ANC, saying the ruling party has never learnt any lesson from Nkandla, state capture and the “nine wasted years”.

“The apologies that have been offered to South Africans by government went hollow because [they] had lessons been learnt and true self-introspection had taken place, the ANC wouldn’t be treating Parliament with disdain like it is today,” she said.

Gwarube said the governing party has failed in “defending the indefensible”.

“They have sought to conflate work of the Section 89 inquiry and that of the ad hoc committee. They have pretzeled themselves explaining how law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter as to argue why Parliament must sit on their hands.

“In doing so, they have demonstrated to us that they have simply no appreciation of the Constitution and the doctrine of separation of powers. Law enforcement agencies should do their work. However, lawmakers in this House must also do their work,” she continued.

She insisted that the ANC would never “self-correct”, adding that the party has “gone so far down the hole of moral bankruptcy”.

‘Constitutional crisis’

While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supported the ad hoc committee call, ANC MP Regina Lesoma said Parliament was already dealing with the Phala Phala matter through the Section 89 panel.

“We all agreed in Parliament, that this to be the best process to establish the facts and evidence. In addition to Parliament processes, the Hawks, South African Reserve Bank [SARB} and the office of the Public Protector are carrying out investigations on the matter.

“Despite this the DA led coalition, is not satisfied that we have four institutions investigating the matter, want an ad hoc committee on top pierce the corporate of veil of a juristic person,” she said.

Lesoma further took a swipe at the DA, saying the party was “fixated on drama and sensation in an attempt to appear to be relevant”.

“We know what the DA and its coalition parties will argue in this house and beyond. They will present themselves as paragons of transparency and claim that the ANC does not want to hold President Ramaphosa accountable.

“But they will fail to distinguish between legal personality of an entity in which the President is a major shareholder, and the President himself. At the altar of convenience, they will plunge us into a constitutional crisis and induce parliament to act well out of its scope,” she added.

‘Shrouded in secrecy’

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Siphosethu Ngcobo said there were too many unanswered questions around the Phala Phala farm matter.

“Phala Phala has been shrouded in secrecy with details only emerging the story evolves,” Ngcobo said, adding that the IFP supports the call for an ad hoc committee.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Wouter Wessels criticised Parliament for turning a blind eye on Phala Phala just like with the state capture allegations.

“You are repeating history. You are once again going to say sorry to the nation for preventing and not acting when there were allegations made.

“Let us learn from what happened [in the past]. As early as 2009, there were allegations of Gupta state capture and it was ignored by the ANC,” Wessels said.

Meanwhile, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe insisted that “everyone is equal before the laws” and confirmed that his party endorses the ad hoc committee.

Section 89 panel

On Tuesday afternoon, University of Cape Town (UCT) associate professor, Richard Calland decided to voluntarily withdraw from the panel that will look into the Phala Phala farm saga.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had appointed Calland, alongside former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Chief Justice – Sandile Ngcobo and former Judge – Thokozile Masipa earlier this month, to serve on the three-person panel.

However, the UCT professor’s independence had been called into question.

Calland conceded in a statement that “it may not be in the best interests of the parliamentary process” for him to serve as a member on the panel, which has been given 30 days to complete its work.

