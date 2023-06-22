By Brian Sokutu
22 Jun 2023
Parliament

MPs fume at board of bankrupt Eskom, criticise 7% wage hike

Eskom has R100bn debt, cannot operate without government financial assistance.

Eskom Scopa MPs board
Eskom's Megawatt Park offices on 27 June 2011 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Herman Verwey
Against a background of board members talking about good policies and systems, it has emerged that Eskom has become a bottomless financial pit, with an MP serving on the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday asserting that the embattled power utility is a bankrupt company. Scopa was this week conducting an oversight visit at the power utility’s Megawatt Park headquarters and deliberating with board members on the state of Eskom. It was also probing explosive allegations made by former group chief executive André de Ruyter who has published a book based on his stint at the helm. Eskom...

