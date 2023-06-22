By Brian Sokutu
22 Jun 2023
Parliament

MPs rebuke Eskom board for inaction after reports of massive graft

MP says former CEO Andre de Ruyter's claims of corruption cannot be dismissed.

Eskom top brass on Wednesday took flak from MPs on the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) for failing to get to grips with the independent intelligence report and engaging with former group chief executive André de Ruyter – to understand the magnitude of corruption at the power utility. De Ruyter’s allegations Challenging Eskom board members, who included acting chair Dr Claudelle von Eck and acting group chief executive Calib Cassim, on lack of action on De Ruyter’s allegations of massive graft, MP Benedicta van Minnen said it was “well and good to say he [De Ruyter] brought the...

