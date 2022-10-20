National Assembly adopts Electoral Amendment Bill

Citizen Reporter

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill, with 232 MPs voting in favour, 98 against and three abstaining.

The parties that rejected the Bill include the IFP, ACDP, ATM and Democratic Alliance (DA), which argued the Bill was made to unfairly benefit the African National Congress (ANC).

What happens now?

According to Parliament’s website on “how laws are made“, following Thursday’s debate and adoption, the Bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for a debate and vote, before it is sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for approval.

Bill is ‘unconstitutional’

Civil society organisations have rejected the Bill, saying it does not favour voters and is unconstitutional.

The organisations called on South Africans to “take note” of the political parties that voted in favour of the Bill, “so that in the 2024 elections, they can isolate such actors because they pose a direct threat to the strength of our cherished democracy. You must be reminded that as an MP, you took an oath to the electorate to uphold the constitution in the interest of the public, and not political parties.”

See the collective CSO letter sent to MPs of @ParliamentofRSA regarding the Electoral Amendment Bill vote taking place today.



In this letter we call on MPs to #RejectTheBill and #VoteNo #RejectElectoralBill pic.twitter.com/FdNQGaao1h— Defend Our Democracy (@ForDemocracySa) October 20, 2022

BOSA supports organisations challenging Electoral Amendment Bill

Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (BOSA) said it is fully behind the decision by a number of civil organisations to challenge the Bill in the Constitutional Court.

The party also argued the Bill is unreasonable, unfair and unconstitutional because among other reasons, independent candidates are limited to only half the seats in parliament.

“We need a new electoral system that will attract young people to involve themselves in democratic discourse. The country faces numerous crises, which require new voices and actors to fix it. A new electoral system that improves governance is urgently required if South Africa is to thrive and prosper,” it said on Thursday.

READ NEXT: Electoral Amendment Bill adopted – What happens now?

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde