17 Nov 2022
10:24 am

Parliament extends 2022 term to debate Phala Phala report

Citizen Reporter

The Section 89 panel's report will be debated in the National Assembly on 6 December.

Parliament Section 89 panel
Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on 11 August 2011. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Daniel Born

Parliament is scheduled to meet early next month to discuss the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal.

This was revealed in the National Assembly’s Programming Committee meeting on Thursday. The report will now be debated by MPs in the House on 6 December.

This news comes after the independent panel formed to investigate the Phala Phala incident was granted an extension for the submission of the report until 30 November.

The panel has to determine whether there is a prima facie case for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment over the Phala Phala matter.

This is a developing story.

