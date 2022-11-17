Parliament extends 2022 term to debate Phala Phala report

Citizen Reporter

Parliament is scheduled to meet early next month to discuss the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal.

This was revealed in the National Assembly’s Programming Committee meeting on Thursday. The report will now be debated by MPs in the House on 6 December.

This news comes after the independent panel formed to investigate the Phala Phala incident was granted an extension for the submission of the report until 30 November.

The panel has to determine whether there is a prima facie case for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment over the Phala Phala matter.

Parliament will now meet on the 6th of December to consider the report of the Section 89 Independent Panel. This is important. We can’t have this report roll over to February next year.



I’d imagine South Africans and the President are keen to know the outcomes of the probe.— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) November 17, 2022

This is a developing story.