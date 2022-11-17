Parliament extends 2022 term to debate Phala Phala report

Parliament is scheduled to meet early next month to discuss the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal.
This was revealed in the National Assembly’s Programming Committee meeting on Thursday. The report will now be debated by MPs in the House on 6 December.
This news comes after the independent panel formed to investigate the Phala Phala incident was granted an extension for the submission of the report until 30 November.
The panel has to determine whether there is a prima facie case for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment over the Phala Phala matter.
This is a developing story.