SA Army needs R700 million for new uniform rollout

By Thapelo Lekabe

The South African Army is seeking an extra budget allocation of around R700 million to implement its new uniform for its personnel.

The SA Army has introduced a new uniform, which includes boots and new camouflage, after some of its members complained about the comfort and durability of the uniform during their operations.

This was revealed by the SA Army’s Major General Sean Stratford on Wednesday, during a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans.

SA Army’s new uniform

Stratford said the army has been working with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to improve the durability and quality of their new uniforms.

Stratford said they were rolling out the new camouflage uniform due to the fact that the fabric of the old uniform has been exploited by civilians, who have been using it as a fashion cloth in their clothing designs.

This, he said, has tarnished the image of the SA Army.

“Because we have identified these challenges, working with the CSIR – we have been able to address both the design and the manufacture of the new camouflage by means of patent protection.

“With the new camouflage, when it’s rolled out, if anybody is wearing it; the police have got the full mandate as well as the military to conduct an arrest and confiscate that uniform,” he said.

The SA Army’s new uniform. Picture: Supplied.

Complaints about old uniform

Stratford said that the old camouflage uniform was heavy and bulky, which made it uncomfortable for soldiers to wear.

He said the weight and bulk of the uniform also hampered movement, making it difficult for soldiers to move quickly and easily, especially during foot patrols.

Stratford also said the new uniform, which will undergo wearer trials at the end of next month, addressed these challenges.

“I’ve already worn the (new) uniform and I can say that it is of very good quality, strong and lightweight,” he said.

Lack of funding

Stratford said that the SA Army had originally planned to roll out new uniforms in July 2020, but this was not possible due to a lack of funding.

He said that the cost of rolling out new uniforms to all members is estimated to be R700 million. If the army also wants to stock warehouses with uniforms so that members can exchange them after two or three years, the cost will increase to R2.1 billion.

