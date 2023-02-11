PICS | Ubuntu Awards: Minister Pandor celebrates SA’s image

Citizen Reporter

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will be hosting the 8th Annual Ubuntu Awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) tonight.

2023 Ubuntu Awards

The awards ceremony is aimed at recognising South African citizens who have made significant contributions towards projecting a positive image of the country internationally through their diligent service in their respective fields.

The event takes place after the opening of Parliament.

It brings together leaders from different sectors of society including the Cabinet, civil society leaders, and ambassadors and high commissioners accredited to SA.

The Ubuntu Awards were launched in 2015 and have since become a platform for celebrating the achievements and contributions of those who work tirelessly to promote SA’s image.

Minister Pandor will deliver the keynote address during the event.

She will also be joined by other dignitaries who will speak on the importance of SA’s image.

A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of South African musician AKA who was killed in Durban last night

Recognising South Africans abroad

The awards ceremony will be an opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievements of those who have dedicated themselves to this cause.

Moreover, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Ubuntu, which is at the heart of South Africa’s national identity.

This year’s event is expected to be well attended, with many South Africans looking forward to honouring the achievements of their fellow citizens.

The Annual Ubuntu Awards have become a significant event in the South African calendar and are eagerly anticipated by the public every year.

