Daily news update: AKA’s last moments, power outages, KZN premiers house stormed

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

AKA’s last moments

As South Africa and the world mourns the death of award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, CCTV footage has emerged of the stars murder.

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant on Friday night.

Photo: Screengrab of the video showing AKA’s murder

The CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road which claimed the lives of AKA and Tibz.

The grainy footage shows AKA embracing and shaking hands with a friend before glancing over his shoulder down the street.

READ: WATCH: AKA’s last happy moments before his murder

AKA and Tibz’ killers remain at large

The manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane continued on Sunday.

There was still uncertainty as to when the suspects would be apprehended.

Daily news update: South Africa mourns AKA’s death, Cele cannot fix crime, residents live in fear amid flood warnings, and SA20 postponed due to heavy rainfall. Photo: Instagram

The police in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) could not say much on the case when asked whether they were confident of making any arrests soon.

“There is no update as yet,” KZN police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen in a written reply.

READ: Manhunt for AKA and Tibz’ killers continued on Sunday

Weather to blame for power outages

In another news update, Johannesburg power utility, City Power’s technical teams worked well into Saturday night trying to restore power to several areas hit by the trifactor compounding the country’s electricity supply crisis: Cable theft, vandalism and flooding.

On Sunday morning, City Power said received more than 3 600 reports of power outages across Johannesburg.

Damage done during cable theft is seen at the Roodepoort Substation, 20 September 2022. This comes as South Africa experiences Stage 6 load shedding with the country experiencing rolling electricity blackouts nationwide. Picture: Michel Bega

Of the 3600, more than 1500 power failure reports came out of Roodepoort with about 750 calls logged overnight.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena said about eight teams of technicians had been dispatched into Roodepoort to tend to the outages but work was delayed by the weather and load shedding.

READ: City Power: ‘We are at the mercy of the weather,’ over 3600 outage calls

More wet weather on the way

The wet weather conditions that enveloped different parts of the country in recent days, are expected to continue into the new week.

The relentless heavy downpours experienced over the last couple of days were a result of a cut-of-low pressure system which made landfall last week Wednesday.

Picture: iStock

The weather system in question, become quasi-stationary between Thursday and Saturday hence the torrential rain experienced in consecutive days.

READ: Weather: Brace yourselves for another wet week

KZN Premier’s house stormed

In a news update from the coast, a group of protestors stormed the private home of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Saturday night.

It’s understood that an illegal gathering had taken place outside the home while her family, including children were inside.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube Photo – Sandile Ndlovu

According to the KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison the group which appeared well organised stormed the private home of the and hurled insults and intimidating theatrics at the family.

The incident has caused trauma and fear to family members especially children.

READ: Protestors storm KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s private home

The iconic VW Golf

The VW Golf is the world’s most iconic hatchback and its near-cult status means that it attracts high prices in the second-hand market.

The Citizen Motoring has shopped around online to find the 10 most expensive listed used Golfs by variant type listed in South Africa.

The VW Golf GTI is South Africa’s favourite hot hatch.

According to AutoTrader’s CEO George Mienie, since its introduction in 1974, the Golf has carved a place for itself in automotive history.

READ: Looking for a pre-owned VW Golf? Start saving up

Promoting South Africa

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, hosted the 8th Annual Ubuntu Awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday night.

Photo: SA Government

The awards ceremony is aimed at recognising South African citizens who have made significant contributions towards projecting a positive image of the country internationally through their diligent service in their respective fields.

READ: PICS | Ubuntu Awards: Minister Pandor celebrates SA’s image