PICS: At least 2 dead, 13 injured as horror crash closes M4

The M4 in uMdloti, KwaZulu-Natal, was shut on Sunday after a fatal crash that left at least two people dead and 13 injured, five critically.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the scene where a taxi collided with the Umdloti Bridge, immediately treating those injured.

The front of the taxi. Picture: Supplied/ IPSS Medical Rescue

“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise five critically injured patients, and a further 3 patients who sustained moderate injuries.

“A further six patients who sustained more minor injuries were treated on scene by the Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) and other services.”

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Supplied/ IPSS Medical Rescue

The injured were taken to various medical facilities in the area for further care.

Any update on the accident will be included, once received.

Another fatal crash down the coast

A day earlier, at least four people were killed when a bakkie overturned on the N2 near Port Shepstone, on the KZN south coast.

One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

According to The Witness, the driver lost control before flipping the vehicle. Police are investigating further circumstances around the crash.

Earlier this month, one person was killed and another critically injured in an accident on Sydenham Hill and Currie Road in Durban.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said two vehicles had collided at the intersection before the one vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times down Sydenham Hill coming to rest on its roof.

“The driver of the one vehicle was found severely entrapped in his vehicle. Paramedics quickly assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his early twenties however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“His passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning down the hill. He had sustained critical injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilize the man before placing him on a manual ventilator,” spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.