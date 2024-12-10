Staff members rushed to hospital after being hit in parking lot at work

The collision is being investigated.

Seven people were injured in a company parking lot in KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, with three being rushed to hospital.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the employees were in the parking lot at an industrial site in Stanger when they were hit by a vehicle that had lost control.

They were stabilised by emergency services and sent for further treatment.

Four of the injured were taken to a nearby clinic with minor injuries, the others were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Hit at a shopping centre

It comes just hours after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Ballito Junction.

She sustained head injuries and was airlifted in critical condition from the rooftop of Odyssey Mall.

“She was intubated and ventilated,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick confirmed.

Cyclist in hospital ICU after hit and run

Last month, 18-year-old Lumardt Pienaar was admitted to the ICU after being hit by a motorist in a parking lot in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Pienaar had reportedly gone out for a training session on a Sunday evening when he was hit in the parking lot of the Saveways Complex.

According to The Citizen‘s sister publication, the Middleburg Observer, witnesses said the motorist fled the scene of the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Pienaar’s mother Raylene said cyclist safety should be given the same priority as other sports.

“I am angry that my son’s life meant so little to the driver, that he couldn’t bother to stop.

“We as citizens need to stand up for what is right, and we need to protect our children and create awareness surrounding road safety for cyclists.

“We protect our children in every other sport, such as cricket and rugby, but if my child comes to tell me he is going out to cycle, how do I ensure his safety?”

