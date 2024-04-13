WATCH: One killed another injured in horrific KZN accident

A passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning down the hill

One person has been killed and another is in a critical condition following a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident happened on Sydenham Hill and Currie road just before 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamiesson said they arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided at the intersection before the one vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times down Sydenham Hill coming to rest on its roof.

WARNING: The visuals of the accident are disturbing, viewer discretion is advised

WARNING | DISTURBING VISUALS



This CCTV footage showing a fatal crash in Berea is doing the rounds.



Below is the statement issued at the time by @AlsParamedics:



One person has been killed and another in a critical condition following a horrific accident on Sydenham Hill and… pic.twitter.com/PO9MxGfk1n April 12, 2024

ALSO READ: 6 suspects arrested for Kaizer Chiefs star’s hijacking and murder

Accident

“The driver of the one vehicle was found severely entrapped in his vehicle. Paramedics quickly assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his early twenties however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“His passenger was ejected from the vehicle while it was overturning down the hill. He had sustained critical injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilize the man before placing him on a manual ventilator,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added the injured patient was rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for urgent medical care.

“The driver of the second vehicle was lucky and escaped with minor injuries. At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown however Saps were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

Mall shooting

Meanwhile, ALS Paramedics also responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident at a popular shopping centre on Kensington Drive in Durban North.

Jamieson said security personal and police were already in attendance at a store inside the mall when paramedics arrived.

“Paramedics found a male believed to be in his forties had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

“It is alleged that the circumstances around the shooting was a robbery of a store however Saps will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Warning over Facebook Marketplace in SA after brothers murdered in Gqeberha